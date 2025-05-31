Fantasy Baseball
Chas McCormick headshot

Chas McCormick Injury: Placed on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

The Astros placed McCormick on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left oblique strain, retroactive to Friday.

McCormick has gone 4-for-18 with two RBI and two runs scored since the start of May, but he'll now be unavailable for at least the next nine days while he recovers from his strained oblique. Shay Whitcomb will come up from Triple-A Sugar Land to fill the open roster spot.

Chas McCormick
Houston Astros
