Chase DeLauter News: Ready for 2025 Triple-A debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Triple-A Columbus reinstated DeLauter (sports hernia) from its 7-day injured list Thursday.

Columbus placed DeLauter on its IL prior to the start of the season after the outfielder required sports hernia surgery in early March. After an extended rest and rehab period, DeLauter was cleared to begin a rehab assignment May 6 in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, where he slashed .182/.357/.455 with two home runs and one stolen base in eight games. The 23-year-old has a checkered injury history, but he remains one of the Guardians' top upper-level prospects and should have a chance at making his MLB debut later on this season if health prevails.

