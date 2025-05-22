Fantasy Baseball
Chase Dollander headshot

Chase Dollander Injury: Placed on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

The Rockies placed Dollander on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right forearm tightness, retroactive to Monday.

Dollander pitched well during his most recent start Sunday, giving up just one run and striking out six batters in 4.2 innings, but he appears to have come away from his outing with a forearm issue that will sideline him for a couple of weeks. Juan Mejia will come up from Triple-A to fill the open roster spot, though it's unclear who will take Dollander's place in the starting rotation.

Chase Dollander
Colorado Rockies
