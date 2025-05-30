Chase Dollander Injury: Throws live BP
Dollander (forearm) threw live batting practice Tuesday at Wrigley Field, MLB.com reports.
Dollander performed well during the session and came away without any setbacks, according to interim manager Warren Schaeffer. There's no clear timeline for Dollander's return to the mound, though it's positive that he was able to resume throwing only eight days into his stint on the injured list.
