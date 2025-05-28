Chase Lee News: Records first hold

Lee worked around two hits to toss two scoreless innings of relief and earn a hold in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Giants. He struck out one.

After starter Jack Flaherty fired six scoreless innings, Lee followed with a scoreless seventh and eighth to earn his first MLB hold. The 26-year-old has been good for the Tigers in his debut campaign, posting a 1.26 ERA and 0.84 WHIP with 14 strikeouts across 14.1 innings so far. Lee has only been scored upon twice in 11 appearances.