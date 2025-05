The Mets recalled Devenski from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday.

The veteran right-hander was up with the Mets for one day earlier in the season and is now back in the majors. Devenski gave up two runs over two frames in his lone outing but has a 1.96 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB over 18.1 innings for Syracuse this year.