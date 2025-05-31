Fantasy Baseball
Chris Martin Injury: Could avoid rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

Martin (shoulder) will toss a bullpen session Sunday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Martin landed on the 15-day injured list May 20 due to right shoulder fatigue. He has been cleared to resume his throwing program, and Rangers manager Bruce Bochy relayed Saturday that Martin may not need a rehab assignment as long as he doesn't suffer any setbacks. Martin posted a 1.83 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, nine holds and a 23:3 K:BB across 19.2 innings prior to his placement on the IL.

