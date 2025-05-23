Chris Sale News: Punches out seven in no-decision

Sale took a no-decision in Friday's 2-1 loss to San Diego, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out six across seven innings.

Sale generated 15 whiffs on 95 pitches (64 strikes), and his lone blemish came in the second inning, when he yielded a solo home run to Gavin Sheets. Sale has logged at least seven strikeouts in seven of his last eight starts, and his 78 punchouts across 61.2 innings this season is tied with Garrett Crochet for fifth most in the majors. Sale will take a 3.36 ERA and 1.28 WHIP into his next start, tentatively slated for next week on the road against the Phillies.