Christian Encarnacion-Strand Injury: Begins rehab at Triple-A

Encarnacion-Strand (back) served as the designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored for Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

Encarnacion-Strand's rehab assignment shifted from the Arizona Complex League to Louisville, and this was his third appearance overall. He played first base in both games while in the ACL. The Bats were off Monday, and Encarnacion-Strand is expected to play Tuesday against Toledo. He's up to 11 plate appearances on the assignment, and the organization may want to see him push that to 20 or so after having missed nearly six weeks.