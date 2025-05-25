Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Christian Encarnacion-Strand headshot

Christian Encarnacion-Strand Injury: Rehab moving to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Encarnacion-Strand (back) will have his rehab assignment moved to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday, MLB.com reports.

Encarnacion-Strand kicked off his rehab in the Arizona Complex League on Wednesday and is 2-for-7 with a double, two RBI and a run scored. The Reds' roster has undergone some changes since he was placed on the injured list mid-April. Spencer Steer's early-season shoulder issue no longer limits him to DH only, and he's been the primary first baseman, Encarnacion-Strand's job when he was added to IL.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now