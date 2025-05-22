Christian Encarnacion-Strand Injury: Set to begin rehab assignment

The Reds announced that Encarnacion-Strand (back) will begin a rehab assignment Thursday in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

Shortly after being placed on the injured list April 17 due to lower-back inflammation, Encarnacion-Strand reported to the Reds' spring training facility in Arizona to conduct his rehab program. His back has apparently responded well since he resumed ramping up his baseball activities in recent weeks, and he's now been deemed ready to test himself in a game setting. He'll likely stick around in Arizona for a few games before eventually transferring his rehab assignment to a higher-level affiliate, and a return from the IL by the end of next week could be a possibility if everything goes smoothly. Before landing on the shelf, Encarncion-Strand had been serving as Cincinnati's primary first baseman but slashed just .158/.183/.298 over 60 plate appearances. With Spencer Steer having since settled in at first base over the past month and having picked up the pace at the plate following a slow start to the season, Encarnacion-Strand may not have an everyday spot in the Cincinnati lineup waiting for him once he returns.