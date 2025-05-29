Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Christian Walker headshot

Christian Walker Injury: Taking Thursday off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Walker (hand) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays.

Walker had to make an early departure from Wednesday's contest after taking a pitch off his right hand. X-rays came back negative after the game, but the team will give him a day to recover from any lingering soreness that might still be bothering him. As a result, Victor Caratini will fill in at first base Thursday and bat fourth.

Christian Walker
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now