Christian Walker Injury: Taking Thursday off
Walker (hand) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays.
Walker had to make an early departure from Wednesday's contest after taking a pitch off his right hand. X-rays came back negative after the game, but the team will give him a day to recover from any lingering soreness that might still be bothering him. As a result, Victor Caratini will fill in at first base Thursday and bat fourth.
