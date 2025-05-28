Christian Walker Injury: X-rays negative

X-rays on Walker's right hand came back negative after he was hit by a pitch during Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Walker remained in the game immediately after getting plunked in the fourth inning but was eventually replaced in the sixth. He appears to have escaped the incident without suffering any significant damage, so while the Astros may give him a day or two off to recover, he shouldn't need to miss extended time.