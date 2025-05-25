Christian Walker News: Rips walk-off shot

Walker went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's win over Seattle.

Walker put Houston on the board with an RBI single in the third inning before coming up clutch late. The veteran slugger ripped a walk-off, two-run shot in the ninth inning for his sixth home run of the year. He's produced two straight multi-hit games after going 3-for-27 (.111) in his previous seven appearances. Walker is now slashing .212/.275/.354 with 23 RBI and 15 extra-base hits through 218 plate appearances.