Christian Yelich News: Goes deep twice in win
Yelich went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's 6-2 win over the Phillies.
Yelich hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning and then crushed a 420-foot solo shot in the ninth. He extended his hitting streak to eight games, a stretch that includes five multi-hit performances, five homers, 12 RBI, nine runs scored and two steals. While he's slashing a modest .220/.305/.416, the 33-year-old has still produced 12 long balls, 38 RBI, 30 runs scored and 10 stolen bases across 236 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now