Christian Yelich headshot

Christian Yelich News: Smacks walk-off grand slam

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Yelich went 2-for-5 with a grand slam, a double a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Red Sox.

Yelich was the hero Tuesday after walking off the Red Sox with a grand slam in the 10th inning. After an eight-game stretch during which Yelich went just 2-for-32 at the plate, he's tallied nine hits, including three homers, and has driven in eight runs over his last five games. Yelich still owns a concerningly low .210 batting average but he's now up to 10 steals and could get to 30 for just the second time in his career.

