Chuckie Robinson News: Claimed off waivers by Dodgers
The Dodgers claimed Robinson off waivers Saturday.
Robinson was DFA'd by the Angels on Wednesday, but he'll remain in Los Angeles after being picked up by the Dodgers. The 30-year-old catcher slashed .272/.315/.388 with one home run and 18 RBI over 112 plate appearances with Triple-A Salt Lake this season. Robinson will likely remain in the minors, but he could receive a call up to the big leagues if Will Smith or Dalton Rushing were to miss time. Tyler Glasnow (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day IL in a corresponding move to make room on the 40-man roster for Robinson.
