Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Chuckie Robinson headshot

Chuckie Robinson News: Claimed off waivers by Dodgers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 31, 2025 at 11:28am

The Dodgers claimed Robinson off waivers Saturday.

Robinson was DFA'd by the Angels on Wednesday, but he'll remain in Los Angeles after being picked up by the Dodgers. The 30-year-old catcher slashed .272/.315/.388 with one home run and 18 RBI over 112 plate appearances with Triple-A Salt Lake this season. Robinson will likely remain in the minors, but he could receive a call up to the big leagues if Will Smith or Dalton Rushing were to miss time. Tyler Glasnow (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day IL in a corresponding move to make room on the 40-man roster for Robinson.

Chuckie Robinson
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now