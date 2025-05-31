Cionel Perez News: Outrighted to Triple-A

Perez was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday after clearing waivers, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Perez was DFA'd by the Orioles last Saturday after logging an 8.31 ERA, 2.12 WHIP and 21:18 K:BB across 21.2 innings. He'll remain in the Orioles' organization and report to Triple-A, where he'll look to regain his control and perform well enough to warrant a return to the majors.