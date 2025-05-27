Fantasy Baseball
CJ Alexander headshot

CJ Alexander News: Could pick up time at 1B

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Manager Mark Kotsay said Tuesday that Alexander is a candidate to fill in at first base while Nick Kurtz (hip) is on the injured list, Steve Schaeffer of MLB.com reports.

Before being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, Alexander had been slashing .252/.350/.516 with 10 homers and 32 RBI across 180 plate appearances in the minors. Since joining the big club, the 28-year-old has gone 2-for-6 in three games and drew the start at first base during Tuesday's 11-1 loss against Houston. Kotsay also mentioned Logan Davidson as an option to fill in for Kurtz at first base, so Alexander may not have sole possession of the starting job, but that could change if his minor-league numbers translate nicely into the bigs.

CJ Alexander
Sacramento Athletics
