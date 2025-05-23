Clarke Schmidt News: Slips up in Colorado

Schmidt (1-2) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight over 4.2 innings to take the loss versus the Rockies on Friday.

Schmidt had turned in three straight quality starts, but that stretch ended with a shorter outing Friday. He needed 97 pitches (62 strikes) to get 14 outs, and he ended up with the loss when Tim Hill couldn't work his way out of a two-on, two-out jam Schmidt left him in the fifth inning. The poor performance has Schmidt at a 4.58 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 38:19 K:BB across 37.1 innings over seven starts this season, though the eight strikeouts were a season high. The right-hander's next start is projected to be on the road versus the Angels.