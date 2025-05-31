Coby Mayo News: Back with O's

The Orioles recalled Mayo from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.

With Ryan Mountcastle (hamstring) moving to the injured list Saturday, Mayo will rejoin the active roster to give Baltimore some additional infield depth. The 23-year-old went just 1-for-12 during his previous stint in the bigs this season and has slashed .180/.265/.328 across 61 plate appearances since being sent back down to Triple-A.