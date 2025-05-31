Coby Mayo News: Could be recalled from minors

Mayo is on his way to Baltimore and could be recalled by the Orioles, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Mayo was scratched from Triple-A Norfolk's lineup Friday so that he could head to Baltimore, but it remains uncertain whether the Orioles will officially recall him from the minor leagues. Ryan Mountcastle is dealing with hamstring discomfort, which could prompt the major-league club to bring in Mayo's services if the former needs to go on the injured list. Mayo went just 1-for-12 during a brief stint in the majors earlier this season and is only 5-for-53 for his career with the O's, but he remains one of the top prospects in Baltimore's farm system.