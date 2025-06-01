Codi Heuer News: Contract selected by Texas
The Rangers selected Heuer's contract from Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Heuer will receive his first look in the big leagues since 2021 after posting a 3.27 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB across 22 innings with Round Rock. The right-hander will provide the Rangers with some bullpen depth while Nathan Eovaldi (triceps) heads to the injured list.
