Codi Heuer headshot

Codi Heuer News: Contract selected by Texas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2025

The Rangers selected Heuer's contract from Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Heuer will receive his first look in the big leagues since 2021 after posting a 3.27 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB across 22 innings with Round Rock. The right-hander will provide the Rangers with some bullpen depth while Nathan Eovaldi (triceps) heads to the injured list.

Codi Heuer
Texas Rangers
