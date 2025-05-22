Cody Bellinger News: Extends hitting streak Wednesday

Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Texas.

Bellinger began a late Yankees comeback with a solo blast to right-center field in the seventh inning. The veteran slugger went 0-for-4 in his first game in May but has collected at least one knock in each contest since then, stringing together a 15-game hitting streak during which he's slashing .377/.441/.689 with five home runs, 13 RBI, 12 runs, a stolen base and a 7:10 BB:K. Three of those long balls have come in Bellinger's past four games.