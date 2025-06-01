Cody Bellinger News: Getting Sunday night off
Bellinger is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
Bellinger had started in each of the Yankees' last seven games, but he went just 6-for-27 (.222 average) during that stretch and now finds himself on the bench Sunday. With Bellinger sitting, the Yankees will roll out a starting outfield of Jasson Dominguez, Trent Grisham and Aaron Judge from left to right.
