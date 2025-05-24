Cody Bellinger News: Smacks three hits Saturday

Bellinger went 3-for-6 with a sac fly, a triple, a double and a run scored in Saturday's 13-1 win over the Rockies.

Bellinger joined Paul Goldschmidt and Anthony Volpe as the three Yankee hitters to log three hits in Saturday's blowout. Bellinger gave the Yankees a three-run lead in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly to left field, and he came around to score in the eighth on an RBI double by Volpe. Seven of Bellinger's 11 multi-hit games have come since the beginning of May, and over that span he has slashed .351/.402/.649 with one steal, five home runs and 14 RBI in 82 plate appearances.