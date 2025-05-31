Fantasy Baseball
Cody Bolton headshot

Cody Bolton Injury: Dropped from 40-man

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

The Guardians designated Bolton (undisclosed) for assignment Saturday.

Bolton has been sidelined at Triple-A Columbus for several weeks due to an undisclosed injury, and he'll now be stripped of his 40-man roster spot to make room for David Fry (elbow), who returned from the 60-day IL on Saturday. It remains unknown how far away Bolton is from returning to action in the minor leagues.

Cody Bolton
Cleveland Guardians
