Cody Bradford News: Could be used in relief

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Thursday that it's possible Bradford opens the season in the bullpen, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bradford is coming to camp as a starting pitcher and would seem to have a good shot to begin the season as a member of the Rangers' rotation. However, the left-hander also has relief experience and could be used there if a pitcher like Kumar Rocker stakes claim to a rotation spot. Bradford has minor-league options remaining, but Bochy indicated the southpaw is virtually a lock to make the Opening Day roster.