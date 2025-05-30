Cole Ragans Injury: Starting rehab assignment
Ragans (groin) will report to Double-A Northwest Arkansas to begin a rehab assignment Saturday.
The left-hander will be eligible to be reinstated from the injured list Sunday, but he won't quite be ready to rejoin the Royals after the 15-day minimum. Given the brevity of Ragans' absence, he may only need one outing in the minors before being re-inserted into Kansas City's rotation.
