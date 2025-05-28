Cole Ragans Injury: Throwing bullpen, rehab start soon

Ragans is throwing a two-up bullpen Wednesday and is expected to make a rehab start this weekend if the bullpen session goes well, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Ragans has been on the injured list since May 17 and becomes eligible for reinstatement Sunday, but it seems as though he'll need more time before rejoining the active roster. Assuming Wednesday's session goes as planned, Ragans will likely start out a rehab assignment. It's unclear if Ragans will require multiple starts, though.