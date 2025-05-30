Fantasy Baseball
Cole Young headshot

Cole Young News: Headed to big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 30, 2025 at 10:06pm

The Mariners are expected to promote Young from Triple-A Tacoma this weekend, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Young is considered one of the best prospects in the Mariners' farm system and has been in Triple-A all season, slashing .278/.391/.463 with five homers, 26 RBI, 39 runs and four stolen bases through 243 plate appearances. He has maintained a strong batting average throughout his ascent through the minor leagues and has surpassed 20 steals in each full season he's played. The 21-year-old only has experience at the middle infield positions, and with J.P. Crawford cemented at shortstop, Young's clearest path to playing time in Seattle is at the keystone.

Cole Young
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
