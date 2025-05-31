Cole Young News: Knocks in winning run in debut

Young went 1-for-4 with a walk and one RBI in Saturday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Twins.

Young's debut was relatively unimpressive until his first major-league hit in the ninth inning. However, it was his fielder's choice in the 11th that drove in the winning run for the Mariners. Prior to his call-up Saturday, he slashed .277/.392/.461 with five home runs, 26 RBI, 39 runs scored, 13 doubles, five triples and four stolen bases over 54 games at Triple-A Tacoma. He'll be in competition for time at second base during his stay in the majors, where he offers some upside with a well-rounded profile that highlights his contact and plate discipline as well as modest speed.