Colin Holderman headshot

Colin Holderman Injury: Consultation for thumb on tap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Holderman has been diagnosed with right thumb tenosynovitis and is scheduled to visit a specialist in Arizona next week, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.

Pittsburgh had initially labeled Holderman's injury as thumb inflammation when he was placed on the injured list Tuesday, but follow-up tests revealed that the right-hander is actually dealing with tenosynovitis, a condition Tomczyk said is "very debilitating for anybody that has a career in gripping and throwing a baseball." The upcoming visit with a specialist should shed more light on a treatment plan for Holderman, but based on Tomczyk's foreboding comments, the 29-year-old reliever appears likely to be sidelined beyond the minimum 15 days.

Colin Holderman
Pittsburgh Pirates
