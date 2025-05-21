Colin Holderman Injury: Consultation for thumb on tap

Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Holderman has been diagnosed with right thumb tenosynovitis and is scheduled to visit a specialist in Arizona next week, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.

Pittsburgh had initially labeled Holderman's injury as thumb inflammation when he was placed on the injured list Tuesday, but follow-up tests revealed that the right-hander is actually dealing with tenosynovitis, a condition Tomczyk said is "very debilitating for anybody that has a career in gripping and throwing a baseball." The upcoming visit with a specialist should shed more light on a treatment plan for Holderman, but based on Tomczyk's foreboding comments, the 29-year-old reliever appears likely to be sidelined beyond the minimum 15 days.