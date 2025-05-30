Colin Rea News: Hit hard in loss

Rea (3-2) took the loss against the Reds on Friday, allowing six runs on 10 hits and two walks with three strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Rea was burned by three homers and struggled overall, allowing 10 hard-hit balls while inducing just five whiffs on 90 pitches. The 34-year-old has now surrendered six earned runs in back-to-back starts against the Reds after allowing no more than four in each of his first eight outings. He owns a 3.96 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 43:16 K:BB across 52.1 innings this season and will attempt to get back on track in a road matchup against the Nationals next week.