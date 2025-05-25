Fantasy Baseball
Colt Keith News: Playing time trending down

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 25, 2025 at 1:20pm

Keith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Though his absence from the lineup against a lefty starter (Logan Allen) doesn't come as much of a surprise, Keith could be at risk of moving into a part-time role now that Detroit's roster is getting healthier. Matt Vierling returned from the injured list earlier this weekend, and Parker Meadows (arm) and Wenceel Perez (back) are both in the midst of rehab assignments and could be activated from the IL in the near future.

