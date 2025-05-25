Colt Keith News: Sitting Sunday, may lose out on starts

Keith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Though his absence from the lineup against a lefty starter (Logan Allen) doesn't come as much of a surprise, the left-handed-hitting Keith could be at risk of moving into more of a part-time role against right-handed pitching now that Detroit is beginning to reclaim some health. Matt Vierling returned from the injured list earlier this weekend to make his season debut, and Parker Meadows (arm) and Wenceel Perez (back) are both in the midst of rehab assignments and could be activated from the IL at some point next week.