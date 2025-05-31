Colton Gordon News: Experiences first MLB defeat

Gordon (0-1) took the loss against Tampa Bay on Saturday, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out six batters over five innings.

Gordon got through two scoreless frames before giving up three runs in the third, two of which came on a Yandy Diaz homer. Another long ball -- this time a solo shot by Junior Caminero -- in the fourth inning put Houston behind 4-3 and led to Gordon's first MLB loss, as the Astros were unable to score again. Despite the defeat, Gordon did show some positive traits, as he threw an efficient 53 of 75 pitches for strikes and racked up 12 whiffs along with six punchouts. The southpaw has a nice 20:3 K:BB over his first 19.2 big-league innings, but his ERA and WHIP are less impressive at 5.95 and 1.37, respectively.