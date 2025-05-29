Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Colton Gordon headshot

Colton Gordon News: Getting another start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Gordon is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Rays in Houston.

With the Astros recently announcing that both Hayden Wesneski and Ronel Blanco would need season-ending Tommy John surgery, Gordon and Ryan Gusto have moved into big-league rotation. The Astros will eventually get Spencer Arrighetti (thumb), Luis Garcia (elbow) and Cristian Javier (elbow) back from the injured list, but with none of their returns considered imminent, Gordon could have an extended run as a starter. Through his first three starts across two separate stints in the majors, Gordon owns a 5.52 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB over 14.2 innings.

Colton Gordon
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now