Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Colton Gordon headshot

Colton Gordon News: Returning to majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 22, 2025 at 2:27pm

The Astros are calling up Colton Gordon and he is in line to start Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The promotion has not been made official, but the 26-year-old will take over for Ronel Blanco, who is heading to the injured list Thursday with elbow inflammation. Gordon has made two starts for the Astros in 2025, both in which he allowed three earned runs in 5.1 innings or less. The southpaw has had his best Triple-A season through eight starts with a 2.55 ERA and 43 strikeouts across 42.1 innings.

Colton Gordon
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now