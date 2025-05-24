Connor Norby News: Blasts homer in win

Norby went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Angels.

Norby has been steady lately, hitting safely in 15 of his last 17 games. he's gone 21-for-61 (.344) in that span, adding seven extra-base hits and 10 RBI. The infielder has settled into a starting role at third base since returning from a season-opening oblique injury, posting a .288/.331/.450 slash line, three homers, 13 RBI, 17 runs scored and four stolen bases over 31 contests.