Connor Norby News: Two more hits Monday
Norby went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Monday's extra-innings loss to the Padres.
The 24-year-old infielder has caught fire in the second half of May, hitting safely in 10 straight starts while batting .378 (14-for-37) with three doubles, a homer, three runs and nine RBI. The surge has pushed Norby's slash line on the season to .294/.333/.454, as he begins to deliver on the promise he showed as an Orioles prospect prior to being traded south last July.
