Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Connor Norby headshot

Connor Norby News: Two more hits Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Norby went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Monday's extra-innings loss to the Padres.

The 24-year-old infielder has caught fire in the second half of May, hitting safely in 10 straight starts while batting .378 (14-for-37) with three doubles, a homer, three runs and nine RBI. The surge has pushed Norby's slash line on the season to .294/.333/.454, as he begins to deliver on the promise he showed as an Orioles prospect prior to being traded south last July.

Connor Norby
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now