Connor Prielipp headshot

Connor Prielipp News: Goes on development list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 25, 2025 at 5:49am

Double-A Wichita placed Prielipp on its development list Wednesday.

Prielipp has a lengthy injury history that includes a Tommy John surgery in 2021 and an internal brace surgery in 2023, so he'll be on a limited innings count in 2025. Wichita's decision to place him on the development list thus looks to be nothing more than a measure to keep his workload in check. Through 23 innings over his eight starts at the Double-A level this season, Prielipp owns a 4.30 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 31:5 K:BB.

Connor Prielipp
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
