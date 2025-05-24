Connor Prielipp News: Goes on development list

Double-A Wichita placed Prielipp on its development list Wednesday.

Prielipp has a lengthy injury history that includes a Tommy John surgery in 2021 and an internal brace surgery in 2023, so he'll be on a limited innings count in 2025. Wichita's decision to place him on the development list thus looks to be nothing more than a measure to keep his workload in check. Through 23 innings over his eight starts at the Double-A level this season, Prielipp owns a 4.30 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 31:5 K:BB.