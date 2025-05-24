Connor Prielipp News: Placed on Development List

Prielipp was placed on the Development List at Double-A Wichita. He has a 4.30 ERA with a 31:5 K:BB in 23 innings over eight starts at Double-A.

Prielipp has been on a strict pitch count limit per start this season given his injury history. He hasn't gone more than four innings in any of his starts. His placement on the Development List is likely a way to give him some rest and keep him fresh for the season, but it warrants attention in case he's injured or fatigued. The 48th overall draft pick in 2022 has had a hard time staying healthy, as he needed Tommy John surgery in 2021 and then needed internal brace surgery on the same elbow in July 2023. He threw just 23.1 innings last year while working his way back from the latter injury.