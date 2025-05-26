Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Connor Thomas headshot

Connor Thomas Injury: Kicks off rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 28, 2025 at 6:23am

Thomas (elbow) began a rehab assignment Monday in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, giving up two earned runs on three hits and one walk over one inning.

The southpaw has been on the shelf since April 8 with left elbow arthritis and could need close to the full 30-day rehab window to shake off the rust before the Brewers bring him back from the 60-day injured list. Once he's activated, the Rule 5 selection will likely fill a low-leverage role in the Milwaukee bullpen.

Connor Thomas
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now