Cooper Criswell headshot

Cooper Criswell News: Goes back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

The Red Sox optioned Criswell to Triple-A Worcester on Sunday.

Criswell served as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader with the Orioles but went unused in both contests. The right-hander hasn't made an appearance for the Red Sox or Worcester since May 8, but he could be a candidate to make a spot start or work as a bulk reliever for Boston against the Brewers on Tuesday, when the team will need to break in a temporary sixth member of the rotation due to a stretch of six games in five days.

Cooper Criswell
Boston Red Sox
