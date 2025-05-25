Cooper Criswell News: Goes back to Triple-A

The Red Sox optioned Criswell to Triple-A Worcester on Sunday.

Criswell served as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader with the Orioles but went unused in both contests. The right-hander hasn't made an appearance for the Red Sox or Worcester since May 8, but he could be a candidate to make a spot start or work as a bulk reliever for Boston against the Brewers on Tuesday, when the team will need to break in a temporary sixth member of the rotation due to a stretch of six games in five days.