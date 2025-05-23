Cooper Criswell News: Up as 27th man

The Red Sox added Criswell to their active roster to serve as the 27th man for Friday's doubleheader against Baltimore, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Criswell hasn't performed well with the Red Sox this year, allowing five earned runs in only 4.1 innings, but he owns a 1.99 ERA across 22.2 frames at Triple-A Worcester. He'll give Boston some extra bullpen depth for Friday's twin bill but is likely to return to the minors following the second game.