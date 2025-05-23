Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cooper Criswell headshot

Cooper Criswell News: Up as 27th man

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

The Red Sox added Criswell to their active roster to serve as the 27th man for Friday's doubleheader against Baltimore, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Criswell hasn't performed well with the Red Sox this year, allowing five earned runs in only 4.1 innings, but he owns a 1.99 ERA across 22.2 frames at Triple-A Worcester. He'll give Boston some extra bullpen depth for Friday's twin bill but is likely to return to the minors following the second game.

Cooper Criswell
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now