Corbin Burnes headshot

Corbin Burnes Injury: Leaves with apparent injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 1, 2025 at 2:35pm

Burnes was removed from Sunday's start against the Nationals due to an apparent injury, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.

The veteran right-hander showcased some decreased velocity during the fifth inning but still retired the first two batters before giving up a single to CJ Abrams and subsequently departing with the training staff. Abrams then came around to score on reliever Jalen Beeks, so Burnes was charged with one earned run across 4.2 innings Sunday. The specifics of the injury are unclear, but the team is likely to update Burnes' status in the near future.

