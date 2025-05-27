Corbin Burnes News: Comes up empty after strong start
Burnes allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Pirates on Tuesday.
Burnes was excellent aside from allowing a two-run home run to Henry Davis in the sixth inning. The Diamondbacks' bullpen then butchered the outing for Burnes, allowing a seven-run eighth inning to cost the right-hander a win. He's rattled off five straight quality starts and has gone seven innings three times in that span. He's at a 2.72 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 57:25 K:BB over 59.2 innings across 10 starts this season, as his slightly elevated walk rate (3.8 BB/9) hasn't come back to bite him too often yet. Burnes' next outing is projected to be at Atlanta next week.
