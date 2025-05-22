Corbin Burnes News: One mistake results in defeat

Burnes (3-2) took the loss against the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out eight batters over seven innings.

Burnes stymied Los Angeles through six scoreless frames and clung to a one-run lead entering the seventh. In that frame, an infield single by Miguel Rojas and a Mookie Betts single that just got out of the infield put runners on the corners, but Burnes was able to strike out Freddie Freeman to get within an out of escaping the jam. However, the veteran hurler threw a slider that got too much of the plate, and Teoscar Hernandez jumped on it for a three-run homer that spoiled Burnes' outing and resulted in a loss. Despite that mistake, Burnes managed his fourth straight quality start, and over that stretch he's compiled a 1.38 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 26:11 K:BB over 26 innings.