Corey Seager Injury: Nearing return

Seager (hamstring) faced live pitching Saturday and is expected to be activated off the 10-day injured list during the homestand that begins Monday, MLB.com reports.

The homestand runs from Monday to the following Sunday. With injuries piling up -- Joc Pederson (hand) and Evan Carter (quadriceps) are on the injured list -- the Rangers may want Seager's bat back in the lineup sooner rather than later.